Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration for 35 Posts to Begin on June 26, 10th Pass Can Apply

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 2, 2023 (Representative Image)

The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 2, 2023 (Representative Image)

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications for Agniveer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. This recruitment drive is going to fill up 35 posts in the organization. The registration process will begin on June 26 and will end on July 2, 2023.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification-  Candidate must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age- The candidate should have been born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006, according to the official notification.

Only unmarried male and unmarried female candidates are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Application Process

The candidates will have to remit an amount of the application fee of Rs. 60 + GST along with the application form.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the Preliminary selection Test, PFT, and Recruitment Medical Examination. The call letters for eligible candidates indicating date, time, and place for the stage 1 preliminary screening test will be uploaded on the website tentatively by Jul 2023. Candidates who qualify the Stage I - Preliminary Screening will be required to undergo Stage II - Final Screening subject to qualification in Physical Fitness Test and Recruitment Medical Examination. All qualified candidates will be called to INS Kunjali, Colaba, Mumbai, for the final screening test and selection on an All India Basis tentatively scheduled on Sep 23. A merit list will be prepared from all the candidates who qualify in Final Screening in all respects depending upon vacancies.

In case the number of candidates shortlisted exceeds the number of vacancies, due to candidates having similar percentage in matriculation, the candidates having an earlier DOB (i.e. having lesser no. chances for recruitment) will be shortlisted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Navy.

first published:June 17, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 12:13 IST