Indian Navy Invites Applications For Chargeman II Posts, Apply before May 29.

Indian Navy is inviting online applications for the recruitment of 372 seats for Chargeman II posts. The Navy has released an online notification regarding the same. There are 42 seats for the Electrical group, 59 seats for the Weapon Group, 141 seats for the Engineering group, 118 seats for Construction & Maintenance group, and 12 seats for Production Planning & Control group. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Navy–https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. The last date to apply is May 29 till 11:00 pm. The salary for the job will be between Rs. 35,400 to 1,12,400, depending on the role.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy—https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Civilian option and then you will find the Recruitment link for Chargeman–II post.

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your basic details.

Step 4: Open the application form by entering your login credentials which you would have received after registration.

Step 5: Enter the required details to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Save and download the application for future use.

To be eligible for this recruitment, the applicant must hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, Chemistry, or Mathematics from a recognised university. (OR) A diploma in a relevant engineering discipline from a recognised university or board.

The availability of seats varies with the categories of the students. Unreserved category students will have 126 vacant seats, SC will have 42 seats, ST gets 15, OBC gets 74 seats whereas Economic Weaker Sections ( EWS) will get 25 seats.

The Age limit for the post is between 18-25 years. Additionally, Age Relaxation will be applicable as per the government rules.

The selection of the candidate will be done based on an Online examination, document verification and Medical examination. The exam pattern for the written test will include questions from General Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness and Role-Specified Syllabus.