Home » education-career » Indian Navy Releases Admit Cards For Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment At agniveernavy.cdac.in
1-MIN READ

Indian Navy Releases Admit Cards For Agniveer SSR, MR Recruitment At agniveernavy.cdac.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 16:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The computer based examination will be conducted from July 8 to July 11, 2023 (Representative Image/ PTI)

Applicants Interested to apply for Indian Navy as Agniveer can access their admit cards from the official portal, agniveernavy.cdac.in using their login credentials

Indian Navy has released the admit cards for the written examination for Agniveer SSR and MR cadets. Applicants can access their admit cards from the official portal, agniveernavy.cdac.in using their login credentials. The computer based examination will be conducted from July 8 to July 11, 2023. The exam centres will be allocated to the students 72 hours before the scheduled entrance test.

Steps to download Agniveer MR, SSR admit cards 2023

Step 1- Visit the official website, agniveernavy.cdac.in

Step 2- Under the latest announcement section, check the link to download the admit cards.

Step 3- Select the link and enter the credentials asked.

Step 4- Verify the credentials before submitting. Select the submit button.

Step 5- A new tab will open from where students can download there admit cards. It is advisable for the aspirants to have hard copy of the admit cards to enter the examination hall.

Important dates for the Agniveer examination

EventDates
Start Date of Online Application for Agniveer (MR) & Agniveer (SSR)29 May 2023 11:00 HRS
Last Date of Online Application15 June 2023 11:00 HRS Extended to 19 June 2023 till 1600 Hrs.
Acceptance of Pending Payment20 June 2023 till 1600 Hrs.
Provision of correction of application, except Additional Details21 June 2023 0900 Hrs to 1700 Hrs.
Display of INET Computer Based Test Admit Cards in candidate login03 July 2023
Computer Based Exam Dates08 July 2023 to 11 July 2023
Issue of Exam centre address for INET Computer Based Test72 hours before the commencement of INET Computer Based Test

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has concluded the recruitment process for the position of Agniveer MR Musician. Indian Navy MR Musician 2023 recruitment drive aimed to fill 35 vacant posts. The online application process for this recruitment commenced on June 26 and ended on July 2. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates have applied for the position via the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for Indian Navy MR Agniveer Musician should be born between November 1, 2002, to April 30, 2006. Interested candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised institution. In addition, they must have a Musical Ability or Musical Experience Certificate.

