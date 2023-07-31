Indian origin professor Dr Soma Chakrabarti will be felicitated at Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference -Digital Twin Experience (DTX). The professor will be honored for her contribution in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Chakrabarti will be awarded under “technology all-star category" for her almost 2 decades of experience in administration, teaching and research both in academia and in industry.

Adetola Wahab, Karynna Tuan, and Soma Chakrabarti would also receive awards during the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference. Sharing his thoughts, Tyrone D Taborn, co-founder of the Conference said “The three ladies are a part of an exceptional group of forward-thinking STEM experts which represents strong, diverse executive professionals."

The purpose of the conference is to advance gender equity and multiculturalism in STEM professions, according to Career Communications Group, Inc. The Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference-Digital Twin Experience (DTX) will be held in Detroit, Michigan from October 12 to 14.

About Dr Soma Chakrabarti

Dr Soma Chakrabarti has held various positions including, as the director of continuing studies at the University of Delaware’s Division of Professional and Continuing Studies, the assistant dean for the summer term at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the director of the Center for Engineering and Interdisciplinary Professional Education at the University of Kansas’ Division of Continuing Education.

The IIT Delhi graduate has taught chemical engineering and served as president of the International Association for Continuing Engineering Education (IACEE) since 2016. She worked as an associate research engineer in the University of Kansas’ Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering.

About Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference

WOC STEM is highlighting the outstanding accomplishments of women of color in STEM fields for more than 20 years in order to motivate the subsequent generation of qualified workers seeking high-paying positions. Given the predicted increase in STEM career prospects in the United States, the recognition conference is significant in the States.