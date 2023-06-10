Indian Railway SCR ITI Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2023: All You Need To Know

The Indian Railways is offering apprenticeship positions for individuals who have completed their ITI (Industrial Training Institute) education. The South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a notification stating that they are hiring 836 apprentices in 21 diverse ITI trades, including roles like Fitter, Carpenter, Welder, COPA, Electrician, and Stenographer. Interested candidates can submit their applications online on the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Apprenticeship training in South-East Central Railway will be for a year. Interested candidates must submit their applications latest by July 7. The selection process for ITI Trade Apprenticeship Training will be based on the candidates’ ITI marks. A merit list will then be prepared using these marks to determine the selected candidates.

Vacancy

The ITI apprenticeship vacancy details for the railway are as follows:

Nagpur Division- 772 seats are available for the position

Workshop Moti Bagh, Nagpur- 64 seats are available

Eligibility Criteria

For ITI Apprenticeship in Railways, applicants must have at least 50% marks in their class 10 exams. Furthermore, they need to have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, recognised by the authorities and affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Age Limit

Applicants for ITI Apprenticeship in the South-East Central Railway must fall within the age bracket of 15 to 24 years. Reserved category candidates will be granted relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the prescribed rules.

Selection Process

The selection process for ITI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023 is based on a merit list. Candidates’ average percentage marks in both their 10th Class/Matriculation (with a minimum aggregate of 50%) and ITI examination are considered, with equal weightage given to both. There will be no written test or viva conducted for the RRC SCR Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Next, select the ‘Latest opening’ option available on the homepage.

Then, proceed to complete the registration process.

After registration, log in to your account and fill out the application form for SECR Trade Apprenticeship 2023.