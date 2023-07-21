Indore Administration Declares School Closure For Today Due To Heavy Rainfall

As predicted by Indian Meteorological Department, Madhya Pradesh will continue to have moderate to heavy rainfall till the end of this week. Heavy pounding continued in the capital city of MP, Indore on the second consecutive day resulting in waterlogging. Owing to such circumstances, the district administration of Indore has closed the schools in the city for today. Sharing the update on microblogging site, “(Translated in English) In view of continuous rain since night in Indore, Collector Dr. Ilaiah Raja T has declared holiday on Friday, July 21 in all schools. School operators have been instructed to take precautions regarding the safety of students."

*#जनसंपर्क_इंदौर **इन्दौर में रात से जारी सतत् वर्षा को देखते हुए कलेक्टर डॉक्टर इलैया राजा टी ने सभी विद्यालयों में आज शुक्रवार 21 जुलाई को अवकाश घोषित कर दिया है। स्कूल संचालकों को विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा के संबंध में एहतियात बरतने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं* — Collector Indore (@IndoreCollector) July 21, 2023

However this tweet was posted at 7:47 AM which has left people putting questions on the administration. A lady tweeted “What the use of this message at 8:00 am when rain started by 3:00 am and was heavy too. Maximum school buses comes before 6:45 am and for that we have to reach to bus stop and prepare accordingly. Can’t we get this kind of messages little early."

What the use of this message at 8:00 am when rain started by 3:00 am and was heavy too. Maximum school buses comes before 6:45 and for that we have to reach to bus stop and prepare accordingly. Can’t we get this kind of messages little early.— Jayshree Bhargava (@JayshreeBharga3) July 21, 2023

Many parents have took to Twitter and expressed anger over late communication by the authority as their wards have already left for schools. Another Twitterati has also shared his anger towards the Indore administration.

Aren’t you aware of school timings of indore schools?By this time maximum students are ready at their bus stops and some have already reached schools.— gaurav kayal (@gaurav_kayal) July 21, 2023

It is intriguing that despite the sky stayed gloomy all day Thursday, significant showers did fall in Indore in the morning. Till 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, the weather station at the airport in Indore noted 27.3 mm of precipitation. In the previous 24 hours, 42.4 mm of rain fell on the city. In Indore city, 396.1 mm of precipitation have been measured thus far. On the other side, between 8.30 am and 6.30 pm, Mandla recorded 37 mm of rain, Ujjain 18, Raisen 16, Jabalpur 7, Bhopal 3, and Indore 0.1 mm.