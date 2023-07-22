Indore’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Releases Special Form For CUET (UG) 2023 Counselling; Check Details

The Devi Ahilya Viswavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore has announced that candidates who did not select the university as their initial choice during the online application for CUET (UG) 2023 are also eligible to take part in the DAVV’s counselling process. The university generated a Google Form to make a list of willing students. The form is available on the official portal and is mandatory for the students who wants to apply for the college. The form will remain open from July 21 to July 24.

The official notice, however, mentions that such candidates must meet the qualifying requirements of the DAVV program of their choice. After providing all the information on the Google Form, candidates will be able to register for the counselling procedure at the university.

As per a report by The Times of India, this decision was taken by the CUET admission committee of the Devi Ahilya Viswavidyalaya at a meeting held at the Education Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) on Taskshashila Campus on Wednesday, July 19. This meeting was chaired by the university vice-chancellor, Professor Renu Jain. The members discussed the need to compile data on students who did not opt for DAVV as their first choice in their CUET forms but are interested in the counselling procedure. Hence, the Google Form method was approved, which enabled such students to show their willingness. This will help the university streamline the admission procedure and ensure that all candidates get a fair chance in all courses.

Further, Devi Ahilya Viswavidyalaya is one of the universities in the country that is a part of the CUET-UG process and plans to start the counselling session for undergraduate programs on August 16. “We will be uploading the Google form on Friday so that we get an idea of the number of students willing to appear for the counselling process at DAVV, We are aiming to start the counselling by mid-August," said Professor Kanhaiya Ahuja, as reported by the English Daily. The university is going to admit students in about 25 courses offered there.

Reportedly, as opposed to last year’s procedures, the National Testing Agency has decided to allow CUET candidates to attend counselling at any institute, irrespective of their first choices.