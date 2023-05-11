Indraprastha College For Women Invites Applications For 123 Assistant Professor Posts

Indraprastha College for Women, which is also known as Indraprastha College or IP College, is inviting applications for the recruitment of 123 Assistant Professor posts. The application can be found on the official website at www.ipcollege.ac.in. The application process for the Assistant Professor vacancy at IP College of Women began on May 2 begin, and candidates can apply for the position on colrec.uod.ac.in. Before applying, candidates are advised to read the Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification 2023 thoroughly to determine if they are eligible for the job.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed a postgraduate degree or equivalent from a central government/state govt.-recognised institution/university with a minimum of 55% and must have passed the NET/Ph.D. examination. Further, to obtain comprehensive information, interested candidates should refer to the Assistant Recruitment 2023 PDF and also visit the official website.

IP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Vacancy Announced - May 2, 2023

Application Start Date - May 2, 2023

Application End Date - May 29, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a Master’s degree in a relevant or allied subject with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade on a point scale, where applicable) from an Indian university or an accredited foreign university. Additionally, they must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by either the UGC or the CSIR. For further information on the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to consult the official notification.

Apply Online & Fees

To apply for the position of Assistant Professor for IP College’s 2023 recruitment, candidates must complete the application form available on the official website, where the link to apply has been activated. Before submitting their application, candidates are advised to thoroughly review the instructions.

Application Form Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. However, applicants from SC, ST and PwBD categories and women candidates are exempted from paying any application fee. It should be noted that the application fee is non-refundable.

Selection Process

The selection process will be carried out in two stages. According to the official notification, the initial stage involves screening/shortlisting candidates based on their educational qualifications. The criteria used to shortlist candidates and determine their eligibility for interviews will be based on a 100-point scale.

Salary

In 2023, Assistant Professors recruited by IP College will be placed in various departments of the college and will receive an Academic Pay Scale Level 10 salary of Rs 57,700-1,82,400 (as per the 7th CPC).