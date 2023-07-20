Inside IAS Training Centre In Mussoorie: How UPSC Aspirants Prepare For The Big Job

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts numerous examinations annually, with the UPSC Civil Services Exam being the most popular and difficult one. Each year, hundreds of thousands of candidates attempt the UPSC exam, considered the world’s third toughest exam. To secure a government job through the UPSC Civil Services Exam, candidates must succeed in all three phases of the examination.

After clearing the UPSC Prelims, Mains, and Interview, candidates are allocated a service based on their preference and rank (UPSC Exam). The highly sought-after IAS Civil Service is a popular choice among many aspirants. Securing the position of an IAS officer goes beyond clearing the exam; it involves undergoing intensive and arduous training.

The journey of IAS officer training begins in Mussoorie at the prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). Here, trainees undergo the foundation course, which focuses on imparting vital administrative skills and includes Himalayan trekking experiences. Throughout the training, various activities are meticulously organized to bolster the physical and mental well-being of the aspiring officers.

Following the IAS foundation training, the selected candidates enter the second phase of IAS training, which focuses on specialized professional development. This phase offers vital knowledge across diverse fields like education, health, energy, agriculture, industry, and rural development. The primary objective is to shape IAS officers into versatile and well-rounded individuals, capable of tackling challenges. The comprehensive training program equips them with the skills and expertise needed to excel as civil servants.

Upon completing the training at Mussoorie, the trainee officers are allocated to their respective cadre states for the subsequent phase of training. During this stage, they acquire proficiency in the local language to facilitate effective interaction with the local population. Subsequently, the officers return to Mussoorie for their final joining and official induction into the service.