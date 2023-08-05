Inside The Railway Protection Force, Understanding Their Duties And Challenges

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is under scrutiny after constable Chetan Singh tragically shot dead four people, including an assistant sub-inspector, on July 31. The incident has raised questions about the security and functioning of the RPF, the dedicated force responsible for safeguarding railway assets across India. Let’s take a closer look at the RPF, including their salary, powers, and duties. The RPF, established under the Railway Protection Force Act of 1957, plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of railway tracks, personnel, and equipment. At the helm of the service is the Director General, holding a position equivalent to that of an Additional Secretary.

Regarding their salary, RPF constables earn between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with a grade pay of Rs 2000. The specific salary amount varies based on the posting location, categorised as Class X, Y, and Z cities.

The RPF is vested with legal powers to arrest and investigate individuals who violate the rules of the Railway Act of 1980. They have the authority to use both lethal and non-lethal means depending on the situation at hand. Additionally, they have the responsibility to remove illegal constructions and encroachments that may obstruct the smooth operations of the railways.

The primary duties of the RPF are focused on protecting and safeguarding railway property, passenger areas, and the passengers themselves. They are also authorized to take any necessary actions to enhance the overall protection and security of railway assets and passengers.

In their efforts to combat human trafficking, the RPF has launched Operation AAHT, a nationwide operation to curb the heinous crime. As the railway is a common mode of transportation for traffickers moving their victims across long distances, the RPF’s intervention is crucial in putting an end to such illegal activities.

Escorting passenger trains in vulnerable areas, providing access control, regulation, and general security on platforms, passenger areas, and circulating areas are among the key responsibilities of the RPF.

The force also takes action against those attempting to damage or destruct railway property or illegally trespass on railway premises, ensuring the integrity and safety of the railway infrastructure.