Inspiring Story Of Kiran Bedi, The First Woman IPS Officer In India

Kiran Bedi is a name and force to reckon with. She is the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Even today, she inspires all young and aspiring women UPSC students. Today, let us take a look at her inspiring journey. Born on June 9, 1949, in Amritsar (Punjab), Kiran Bedi is now a retired IPS officer and is also a social activist. At a young age, Kiran Bedi developed a liking for sports, especially tennis, and won the Asian Women’s Lawn Tennis Championship. Kiran Bedi did not give up hope even though Indian society does not support women. She struggled to be at par with men, sometimes even outperforming them.

In 1970, Kiran Bedi graduated with a Master’s degree in Political Science from Punjab University, Chandigarh, and topped her class. She then went on to pursue LLB from Delhi University. Then in the year 1993, she obtained a PhD degree from IIT Delhi.

She began her career as a lecturer at Khalsa College. Further, she began her IPS training at Mussoorie’s National Academy of Administration on July 16, 1972. Out of 80 male police officers, she was the only female IPS officer. Her first posting was in 1975 in the Chanakyapuri subdivision of Delhi. Kiran Bedi never let challenging tasks stop her from working for the IPS. She further rose in her career, holding positions as a civil police advisor in UN peacekeeping operations, director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau, advisor to the lieutenant governor of Chandigarh, and deputy inspector general of police in Mizoram.

Kiran Bedi was awarded a UN Medal for her outstanding work with the organisation. She proposed several management reforms while serving as the Tahir Jail’s Inspector General of Prisons between 1993 and 1995. She also launched several programs, including detoxification programs, Art of Living classes, literacy programs and yoga, for which she received the 1994 Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Her last appointment at IPS was as Director General of India’s Bureau of Police Research and Development. In 2007, Kiran Bedi took voluntary retirement from the post to take up other social services. She established the Navjyoti India Foundation and the Indian Vision Foundation, two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in India. She has been actively involved in women’s empowerment initiatives, community development initiatives, and prison reforms since she retired. She received an honorary doctorate in law for her efforts, and the UN gave her NGOs the Serge Sotiroff Memorial Award.

Kiran Bedi received the President’s Gallantry Award, the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bank of Baroda in 2008, the MSN Most Admired Indian Female Icon Award in 2011, and the Bharatiya Manavata Vikas Puraskar. Her hard work and perseverance are always appreciated.