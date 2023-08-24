Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection 2023: Eligibility, Syllabus And Other Things To Know

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently published a notification regarding 4451 posts of probationary officer, management trainee, and specialist officer in 11 public sector banks in India. Among the total of 4451 posts, 3049 are for probationary officers (PO) and management trainees, and 1402 are for specialist officers. Once the candidate is selected for PO/management trainee and specialist officer posts in IBPS, they will receive a salary between Rs 36,400 and Rs 64,600 per month. Earlier, the last date to apply for the post was August 21, but now IBPS has shifted it to August 28. Interested candidates can visit www.ibps.in to apply for the posts.

Steps to Apply for IBPS Specialist Officer, PO Jobs 2023

Interested candidates can visit the official website: www.ibps.in

Then, check for IBPS Recruitment or Careers to find the notification regarding the posts.

Click on Specialist Officer, PO Jobs notification, and check the eligibility.

If the candidate is eligible, fill out the application form carefully.

After filling out the form, pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the application form before the last date (August 28, 2023).

Keep the application form number or acknowledgement number safe.

Eligibility

For the post of Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee, the candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any stream.

For the post of Specialist Officer, there are different sectors and education qualifications also differ for various posts.

Agriculture Field Officer: Graduation in Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary/Dairy Science and more

HR/Personnel Officer: Graduation or Post-Graduation Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/HR/Social Work

Law Officer: Degree in Law/LLB

Recruitment Exam

For the IBPS recruitment, examinations for the post of Specialist Officer will be held in December 2023 or January 2024. While the examinations for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee will be held in September/October/November 2023. The dates are just tentative, as the schedule has not been out yet.

Recruitment in 11 Banks

The recruitment for the PO/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer Post will be done in 11 banks, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India.