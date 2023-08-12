Interior Designing To Paramedical, 6 Short-Term Courses You Can Do After Class 10

The Class 10 board examinations are one of the most important phases in a student’s life. They leave no stone unturned to perform well in these exams. They have leisure time for a couple of months after appearing on the boards. Many students wish to opt for short-term courses during this time, to broaden their career prospects. They also increase their skill set in their resume by completing these courses. This space articulates short-term courses that students can opt for after appearing for their 10th boards.

ITI courses- ITI (Industrial Training Institute) courses are designed to prepare students for jobs in technical and non-technical fields. These are technical training courses that train the students in the required skills they need to get a job after finishing class 10 or 12. Industrial Training Institutes offer courses like dressmaking, fruit, and vegetable processing, etc.

Polytechnic Diploma- Polytechnic is a diploma program in engineering course that candidates can complete in 2-3 years after passing the 10th grade. Candidates can enrol in the second year of a BTech (Bachelor of Technology) or BE (Bachelor of Engineering) degree program after completing a Polytechnic diploma.

Paramedical Courses- Paramedical courses after class 10th provide the candidates with entry-level employment in the health care and allied sector. Some of the certificate paramedical courses are X-Ray/Radiology Assistant (technician), MRI Technician, and Medical Laboratory Assistant.

Candidates can also opt for vocational courses such as:

Diploma program in Interior Designing- Students can enrol in an Interior Designing diploma or a certificate course after class 10th. They are not allowed to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in interior design unless they pass their 12th Boards.

Diploma in Fire and Safety Management- The diploma in Fire and Safety Management is a 1 to 2 years (generally one, depending upon the school’s principles) diploma course. This diploma course is divided into 2 semesters.

Diploma in Jewellery Designing- Students can also opt for this course to enhance their skill set further.