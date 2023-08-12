CHANGE LANGUAGE
Interior Designing To Paramedical, 6 Short-Term Courses You Can Do After Class 10
Interior Designing To Paramedical, 6 Short-Term Courses You Can Do After Class 10

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 13:14 IST

Delhi, India

Make the most of your free time after appearing for the 10th board by taking different courses.

The Class 10 board examinations are one of the most important phases in a student’s life. They leave no stone unturned to perform well in these exams. They have leisure time for a couple of months after appearing on the boards. Many students wish to opt for short-term courses during this time, to broaden their career prospects. They also increase their skill set in their resume by completing these courses. This space articulates short-term courses that students can opt for after appearing for their 10th boards.

ITI courses- ITI (Industrial Training Institute) courses are designed to prepare students for jobs in technical and non-technical fields. These are technical training courses that train the students in the required skills they need to get a job after finishing class 10 or 12. Industrial Training Institutes offer courses like dressmaking, fruit, and vegetable processing, etc.

Polytechnic Diploma- Polytechnic is a diploma program in engineering course that candidates can complete in 2-3 years after passing the 10th grade. Candidates can enrol in the second year of a BTech (Bachelor of Technology) or BE (Bachelor of Engineering) degree program after completing a Polytechnic diploma.

Paramedical Courses- Paramedical courses after class 10th provide the candidates with entry-level employment in the health care and allied sector. Some of the certificate paramedical courses are X-Ray/Radiology Assistant (technician), MRI Technician, and Medical Laboratory Assistant.

Candidates can also opt for vocational courses such as:

Diploma program in Interior Designing- Students can enrol in an Interior Designing diploma or a certificate course after class 10th. They are not allowed to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in interior design unless they pass their 12th Boards.

Diploma in Fire and Safety Management- The diploma in Fire and Safety Management is a 1 to 2 years (generally one, depending upon the school’s principles) diploma course. This diploma course is divided into 2 semesters.

Diploma in Jewellery Designing- Students can also opt for this course to enhance their skill set further.

August 12, 2023
