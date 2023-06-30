Intermediate Studies to Continue in Degree Colleges of Jharkhand

Intermediate studies will continue in degree colleges of Jharkhand. This decision has been taken by the School Education and Literacy Department of the state on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A meeting was held between the chairman and secretary of the Jharkhand Legislative Council under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department.

It was directed that if matriculation pass children in any district or area have difficulty in getting admission in intermediate class, they can take admission to degree college like it used to happen in previous years.

This year, more than four lakh children have passed the matriculation examination of the Jharkhand Board. These children are now facing problems in getting admission to Intermediate. For this reason, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to continue the enrollment and studies of intermediate students in degree colleges.

The state is in the process of separating intermediate education into constituent and affiliated degree colleges. For this reason, there is confusion among the students who have passed the secondary examination this year, their parents, and some degree colleges regarding enrollment in Intermediate. In such a situation, the students are facing difficulties in connection with the enrollment. This may affect the academic session as well. For this reason, the government has directed to ensure intermediate enrollment in degree colleges.

Notably, thousands of students, who have passed the matriculation examination this year and want admission to intermediate colleges near their villages are in a quandary as the intermediate colleges have not yet started admission. This is due to the implementation of the New Education Policy, which makes education from classes 9 to 12 separate.

Meanwhile, the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has recently released a tentative counselling schedule for JAC Delhi’s B. Tech and B. Arch courses. To participate in the counselling process which will consist of five rounds and one spot round, candidates must visit the official website of JAC at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.