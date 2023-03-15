Internshala Launches 8-months Electric Vehicle Course With Placement Guarantee

Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of the career-tech platform, Internshala, has announced its latest Electric Vehicle course. The course is designed to provide students and professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the electric vehicle industry by providing hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge of EV components and technology.

The course ensures that students and professionals looking to build a career in the EV industry are job-ready and well-equipped with the latest technical knowledge to thrive in the growing industry. Internshala says the course ensures a placement guarantee, upon successful completion in the EV industry, as an EV design engineer can earn up to Rs. 10 lakhs per annum.

Internshala Trainings’ Electric Vehicle course aims to equip learners with a wide range of skills required to succeed in the electric vehicle industry. The course curriculum includes a wide range of topics, such as MATLAB, Simulink, Solidworks, Ansys, Embedded Systems, BMS Modeling and Simulation, Circuit Design, Battery Technology, and much more. Having a comprehensive understanding of these skills will equip learners to contribute significantly to the electric vehicle industry.

The framework of the course is of eight months and costs around Rs 59,000. The course curriculum includes 320 hours of learning, 12 courses, and 12 industry-level projects. Learners completing the course will be provided with a MATLAB certificate from MathWorks.

The course also includes a five-day live MathWorks training course covering essential topics such as physical modeling and control of motors, battery modeling, and algorithm development with Simulink. This specialized training equips learners with the skills required to design and develop efficient electric vehicle propulsion systems and battery management systems.

Sumit Periwal, Business Head, Internshala Trainings said, “The electric vehicle industry in India is growing rapidly, and there is a huge demand for skilled professionals in this field. The Electric Vehicle course offered by Internshala Trainings is designed to provide students and professionals with the knowledge and skills required to build a successful career in the EV industry.”

He added, “The adoption of electric vehicles in India has increased by almost 20 times in the last five years, and with this growth, the demand for skilled professionals in the EV industry has also increased. Furthermore, the course will open up the window to succeed in the EV industry as the Indian government is pushing for 30 per cent electric mobility by 2030.”

