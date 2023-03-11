Internship Alert! Data Science Jobs for Interns to Apply For This Week

A career in data science comes with a tonne of potential for future growth. A data scientist is a professional who analyse data for actionable insights. Data scientists work in various settings, such as research organisations, businesses, or government agencies. As the demand for data scientists is increasing in various industries, this profession is a growing one.

Every month, companies are actively looking out for data scientists or interns who are interested in this field. We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in the data science field below:

Data Science Internship in Delhi at UniAcco

UniAcco in Delhi is offering an internship for three months. Selected candidates will be receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 to 20,000. The deadline to apply for the internship via the Internshala portal is March 24. One of the key tasks will be to work on identifying and implementing solutions to data-related problems.

Data Science work from home job/internship at The Crafty Talk

This is a one-month internship. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. The last date to submit the online applications on Internshala is March 23. Interns will work with one of the country’s most promising companies. There will be unparalleled learning opportunities for interns with very high levels of expertise in their respective functions.

Data Science work from home job/internship at Overdose AI

Overdose AI is looking for the right candidate available for five months. The company that specialises in providing AI-powered solutions will also offer a stipend of Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000 to selected candidates. Those interested can apply through Internshala before March 23. Interns will work on data science projects and analytics. They will also work with ML models, time series, unsupervised, supervised, and neural nets.

Data Science work from home job/internship at Fittlyf

Fittlyf is hiring eligible candidates for a four-month internship programme. The company will pay a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to the selected candidates. Those who are interested can apply for the internship before March 20 via the Internshala portal. The work profile includes creating forecasts using operational and statistical tools and models.

Data Engineering (Python) Internship in Multiple locations at Brave Artificial Intelligence Laboratory

The internship at Brave AI laboratory is for a duration of three months. Candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be working with large, complex data sets to extract insights and inform business decisions. They will also collaborate with data scientists and analysts to understand their data needs and help them access and use the data. The deadline to submit application forms on Internshala is March 24.

