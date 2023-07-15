Internship Alert: Kickstart Your Career In Graphic Designing With These Opportunities

Internships provide invaluable hands-on experience and a chance to hone your skills under the guidance of industry professionals. They offer an immersive learning environment where you can apply your knowledge, gain practical insights, and build a strong portfolio. Moreover, internships often serve as a stepping stone to future employment opportunities and can significantly boost your chances of securing a rewarding graphic design career.

Graphic design plays a crucial role in today’s digital age, where visual content is paramount in capturing attention and conveying messages effectively. Whether it’s designing stunning logos, crafting captivating social media posts, or creating visually appealing websites, graphic designers are in high demand across various industries.

Are you a creative individual looking to kickstart your career in graphic design? Look no further! We have compiled a comprehensive list of exciting internship opportunities in the field of graphic design that you can apply for this week through Internshala.

Graphic Design Internship In Pune At Exa Mobility India Private Limited

Exa Mobility India Private Limited in Pune is offering an exciting internship opportunity in graphic design. The internship, with a duration of three months, is open for immediate start. The selected intern will be responsible for creating visually appealing graphics, designing infographics for social media posts, and developing digital creatives/illustrations for multiple mobile applications. The stipend for this position ranges from Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per month. Candidates can apply for this internship before the deadline of July 27.

Graphic Design Internship At Additans Digital, Delhi

An internship program in Delhi, providing hands-on experience in the field of graphic design, is set to start immediately. This opportunity involves various responsibilities related to design, content development, image editing, collaboration, communication, quality assurance, and industry research. The duration of the internship is six months, during which interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000. Candidates may apply on or before July 27.

3d Designing Internship In Noida At ABL Education LLP

ABL Education LLP, located in Noida, is seeking individuals for a 3D Designing opportunity. This internship offers an opportunity to work on various aspects of 3D rendering and design creation. The intern will be responsible for tasks such as creating 3D models, working on video shoots, creating animated videos, and editing videos. Proficiency in 3ds Max is a required skill for this internship. The position is available for an immediate start and has a duration of four months. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000. The application deadline is July 27.

Graphic Design Internship In Mumbai At Overseas Consultant

There is an opportunity for a graphic design position available at The Overseas Consultant, located in Mumbai. The position is open for an immediate start and has a duration of 3 months. This internship offer involves various responsibilities related to designing creatives for social media platforms, logos, page layouts, user-friendly interfaces, and video editing. The selected intern will primarily utilize skills such as Adobe Photoshop, Canva, CorelDRAW, UI & UX Design, and video editing software to fulfil these tasks. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000-6,000. Interested individuals can apply for this position by the deadline of July 27.

Graphic Design Internship In Gurgaon At Warewe Consultancy Private Limited

Warewe Consultancy Private Limited offers an immediate start opportunity with a duration of two months. The selected intern will be responsible for finding creatives, creating illustrations for online blogs for websites covering different topics, and occasionally designing posters. The required skills for this internship position include proficiency in Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, and CorelDRAW. The position offers a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 4,000 to 5,000. Interested applicants should apply by July 27.