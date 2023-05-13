Internship Alert! List of Animation Jobs to Apply for This Week

A career in animation is lucrative. People in this profession work with images and special effects in video games, movies, mobile devices, television, and other media. Animators usually specialise in 2D or 3D animation, character design, storyboarding, or other aspects of the animation process. This profession offers chance to work on assignments that entertain and inspire audiences around the world.

With the emergence of streaming services, the future of the animation industry looks promising. We have made a list of a few firms that are actively recruiting interns in this specific field.

GAMAHOUSE PUBLISHING:

Gamahouse Publishing is seeking applicants to offer an internship for six months. The deadline to apply for this internship via the Internshala portal is May 14. Candidates will get a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. One of the key responsibilities will be to design, create, and animate 2D and 3D characters. Interns will work with a team of artists to create beautiful animations. The number of openings is one.

AXO PRODUCTION:

AXO Production is offering an internship for a period of three months. The organisation is willing to offer a stipend of Rs 5,000 along with incentives to candidates monthly. It is important to note that apart from the minimum-assured stipend, candidates will also be paid a performance-linked incentive (Rs 500 per video). Aspirants who are interested can apply for the internship via Internshala by May 24. Interns will work on creating animations and motion graphics for branded content. They will also create product explainer, video ads, educational content, training videos, marketing, and sales clips. The number of openings at AXO Production is two.

Also read| Internship Alert! List of 3D Printing Jobs to Apply For This Week

LEARN AND EMPOWER PRIVATE LIMITED:

Learn And Empower Private Limited is offering a two-month-long internship programme. Selected applicants will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month and the number of openings is three. Candidates can apply for the internship programme on the Internshala portal till May 21. Interns will work on animating a given 3D character from a set of reference videos. They will work only five days a week.

VIVIFY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED:

Vivify Solutions Private Limited is looking for people who will develop storyboards, visuals, and art concepts for animations. Those interested can apply via Internshala for a duration of three months. The number of openings at Vivify Solutions Private Limited is two. On successful completion of the internship, eligible candidates can expect a job offer with a salary of Rs 2 to 3 lakh/annum. Interns will edit and improve animation work, including voice-over and video effects.

top videos

WOLOOKA TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED (TESTWIN):

The internship at Wolooka Technologies Private Limited is for a duration of three months. Interested candidates can submit their applications on Internshala. Interns will work on 2D animator motion graphics and developing animation from concepts. They will further create sketches, artwork, and illustrations. The main idea will be building up accurate, detailed, and frame-by-frame visuals. Deserving candidates can expect a job offer with a salary of Rs. 3 to 4 lakh/annum. The number of openings at Wolooka Technologies Private Limited is one.