Internship Alert: List Of Companies Hiring Candidates For Data Analyst Opportunities

If you have excellent analytical abilities and love drawing conclusions from supplied data, a job as a data analyst might be a good fit for you. A data analyst gathers and evaluates data sets to answer questions or solve problems. They work in a variety of fields such as business, finance, science, medicine, criminal justice and government.

Freshers who are looking to advance their professional journey or make an attempt to polish their industry-specific skills should take up an internship programme that will pave the way forward. We have compiled a list of firms that are currently seeking interns as a data analyst.

Primary Healthtech

Primary Healthtech, a Guwahati based company, is offering a six months long internship opportunity for interested candidates. The intern will work with multiple departments to understand and analyse data, draw interpretations as well as parameters to develop algorithms. The position starts immediately and the number of vacancies is two. The internship provides a stipend of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. The deadline to apply for the post is July 12 and candidates can fill out the application forms at Internshala.

GRS Infotech

GRS Infotech is offering a work-from-home opportunity for three months. The position starts immediately and the application deadline is July 11. The intern will be responsible for building predictive models and creating data visualisations. They will also participate in team meetings as well as learning sessions. Under the internship programme, the candidates will be offered a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. There are a total of 20 openings available.

Alphanumeric Ideas Private Limited

Alphanumeric Ideas Private Limited has announced a work-from-home opportunity for two months. Interns will keep track of all related status reports as well as design studies to understand device and test parameters. Immediate joiners are preferred at Alphanumeric Ideas Private Limited. There is eight opening available for the position.

ChangeJar Technologies Private Limited

ChangeJar Technologies Private Limited in Bengaluru has rolled out a six months data analyst internship opportunity. The stipend for the internship is Rs 25,000 per month and candidates can apply latest by July 8. Interns will optimise existing services and systems as well as ensure data quality. They will also work with both web analytics and backend data analytics. The number of openings at ChangeJar Technologies Pvt Ltd is three.

AegisCovenant

AegisCovenant in Gurgaon is offering a data analyst internship with a duration of six months. The internship provides a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month. There are two openings available for the position, and candidates can apply at Internshala till July 4. The responsibilities include working on data monitoring and reporting in the AWS Cloud platform. There are flexible working hours and free snacks and beverages will be provided.