Internship Alert: List Of Companies Hiring Legal Aspirants This Week

Internships play a pivotal role in providing students with invaluable opportunities to gain hands-on experience, apply theoretical knowledge in real-world contexts, develop industry-specific skills, forge professional networks, and bolster their resumes. They serve as an excellent entry point, especially for freshers, allowing them to learn from seasoned professionals. When considering potential career paths, law emerges as a compelling option. A career in law offers a platform to advocate for justice and make a positive impact on society. Lawyers enjoy a wide range of career paths, including corporate law, criminal defence, and public interest law. This legal profession offers financial stability, opportunities for professional growth, competitive salaries, and the potential for partnership.

Here’s a list of law internships:

1) Legal Gyane:

Legal Gyane is offering a work-from-home opportunity for a 3-month legal writing position. The position starts immediately. The intern will be responsible for writing and scheduling legal articles on Linkedin, presenting updates through graphics and blog posts, devising a marketing strategy, and converting leads. The intern is expected to write a minimum of three articles, posts, and reports. This is a performance-based internship with a stipend of Rs. 1,000 per month plus a performance-linked incentive of Rs. 500 per sale. There are two openings available, and the application deadline is June 30.

2) Advocate Manisha Singh (Tomar):

Advocate Manisha Singh (Tomar) in Gurgaon is offering a law/legal internship with a duration of 6 months. The internship provides a stipend ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000 per month. The responsibilities include maintaining and updating the daily legal reference diary, working on live cases and preparing case synopses, and creating drafts of replies, complaints, petitions, etc. The internship offers opportunities to learn about court proceedings, implement real-time strategies, generate legal documents, and gain exposure to live cases. There are three openings available for the position, and the application deadline is June 28.

3) BG Networks Private Limited:

BG Networks Private Limited in Thane, Mumbai is offering a 2-month law/legal internship opportunity. Bima Garage is a healthcare and health insurance services company founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs. The internship focuses on working on legal compliance matters. The stipend for the internship is Rs. 2,500 per month. There is only one opening available, and the start date is immediate. Candidates can apply by June 28. This internship provides a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in the legal field and contribute to a dynamic healthcare and insurance organization.

4) The Other 2 Thirds Consulting LLP:

The Other 2 Thirds Consulting LLP in Mumbai is offering a 6-month law/legal internship opportunity. The internship involves conducting legal research, providing summaries and recommendations on various legal topics, assisting with drafting and reviewing contracts and legal documents, managing and protecting intellectual property assets, and working on GDPR compliance and audit. The internship offers a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month and requires strong academic performance in relevant law school coursework. There is one opening available, and the application deadline is June 27.

5) Advocate Zeenat Pirani:

Advocate Zeenat Pirani in Mumbai is offering a 3-month law/legal internship opportunity. The internship involves working on drafting, attending court sessions, and managing departmental work related to court processes. The internship offers a lump sum stipend of Rs. 2,000. There are 2 openings available, and the start date is immediate. Interested candidates can apply by June 27. This internship provides hands-on experience in legal drafting, court proceedings, and administrative court processes under the guidance of Advocate Zeenat Pirani.