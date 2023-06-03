Internship Alert: List of Jobs In Journalism To Apply This Week

Journalism is an ever-evolving field that plays a crucial role in upholding democracy, shedding light on impactful events and narratives that shape our world. It combines the influential power of words, investigative skills, and compelling storytelling to inform, engage, and provoke critical thinking among diverse audiences. With a wide range of paths to choose from, such as anchoring, news writing, production, or camera work, the field of journalism offers abundant opportunities to make a significant impact.

Below, you will find a compilation of companies actively seeking interns in the exciting field of journalism. Take a look at the list:

1) Newsgram (Delhi)

Newsgram is offering an exciting journalism internship opportunity focused on the Hindi language. The selected candidates will be expected to start immediately and the internship will run for a duration of six months. As part of the internship, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8000. The deadline for submitting the application form is June 15, 2023.

The responsibilities of the interns will involve writing news and opinions in Hindi, curating wire stories and publishing them on the platform, as well as managing NewsGram’s social media presence. Proficiency in written Hindi and social media marketing skills are essential requirements for this internship.

2) Fausta Technologies (Delhi)

Fausta Technologies is currently offering a part-time job opportunity, with the added potential for a permanent position. Candidates who are selected for this role will be expected to begin immediately, and the duration of the job will be three months. The stipend provided by the company will range between Rs 5000-Rs 15,000, depending on the candidate’s level of experience.

The application deadline for this position is June 13, 2023, and there are a total of 10 openings available. The daily responsibilities will include reading scripts on camera, managing all videos and scripts, and finalising videos for clients.

3) The Filmy Reporter (Delhi & Mumbai)

The Filmy Reporter is seeking interns for the position of Entertainment Anchor/Reporter. This internship presents an excellent opportunity for candidates interested in the field of entertainment journalism, with the possibility of future job placement. Immediate availability is required for selected candidates.

The primary duties involve monitoring entertainment stories, connecting with celebrities for direct quotes, coordinating interviews with production houses and PR agencies, acquiring requested interviews or soundbites, and quickly sharing snippets or thoughts with the team for breaking news. The internship duration is three months, and the company will offer a stipend ranging from Rs 5,000- Rs 12,000 per month.

4) Cargo Insights (Gurugram, Delhi)

Cargo Insights, a prominent trade media company specialising in the cargo and logistics industry, is inviting applications for journalism internships at their Gurugram office. This internship program will have a duration of four weeks, and successful candidates will be provided with a stipend of Rs. 10,000.

Specifically, they are looking for a female content creator/editor who possesses a passion for content creation and demonstrates strong journalistic writing skills. The ideal candidate should excel in researching new topics and ideas for future publications, and possess knowledge about various social media platforms and SEO practices. There are only two openings available, and interns will be required to work five days a week.

5) Xpheno Private Limited (Chennai)

Xpheno Private Limited, located in Chennai, is providing an excellent opportunity for a 3-month Journalism & Content Writing internship with a focus on Business & Industry Research. The internship will offer a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000, and candidates must submit their applications before the deadline of June 9, 2023.

During this internship, selected candidates will collaborate closely with the research team to analyze and create narratives based on data output. They will be responsible for analyzing research datasets and translating them into engaging content. Additionally, interns will have the opportunity to write data-driven stories for PR and marketing purposes, as well as visualize data when required.