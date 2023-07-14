Introduce Artificial Intelligence in School Curriculum for All Classes: Andhra CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon vice-chancellors of various universities in the state to prepare curriculum by introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as one of the subjects in order to shape the students as AI creators. Chairing a meeting with vice-chancellors and officials from the education department at his camp office, he said that AI should be a part of the curriculum from primary to higher education.

AI is going to bring sea changes in the education system in the future and where the world is moving towards the fourth industrial revolution in the form of AI, he said. Give importance to robotics and AI in medical education teaching, he added.

The minister also set them a goal of developing AP students as global leaders in the fourth industrial revolution. “At the international level, we want to see our students as leaders in various fields and sectors. We have to think about whether we have been providing education in that way. Now the entire world has been moving swiftly toward the AI revolution. Once we lag behind in the race, we will remain as followers. There are two classes in the society where the first one will develop its ability by utilizing the AI and the second one is there to create the AI,” he said.

In an attempt to elaborate on the earlier three revolutions, where the country lagged behind, he said, “We witnessed the first revolution in the form of rail engine running with steam in 1784. We noticed electricity after a century. In the 1960-70s another two revolutions in the form of computers and information technology brought tremendous changes in the entire world. Unfortunately, we lagged behind in the above said three revolutions. Now we are not in a position to create anything. That’s why we have to transform ourselves as creators and leaders in the AI sector. We should move in that direction.”