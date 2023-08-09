Investment Banker To CA, Highest Paying Jobs For Commerce Students

A career in commerce stream is believed to be limited to becoming a Chartered Accountant or a Company Secretary. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you cannot pursue your career in another field. While pursuing vocational courses and following your passion is always an option; there are a lot of career opportunities for commerce students to consider. After all, landing a profitable job in the preferred sector is the major objective for all. Therefore, here are 4 lucrative jobs that you can pursue after getting a commerce degree:

Investment Banker

A high-paying career for commerce professionals, investment banking deals with securing capital for a business. They give advice to help the companies achieve financial objectives and create both long-and short-term financial strategies. Along with focusing on acquisitions and sales, investment bankers are also supposed to contribute to revenue generation. Simply put, investment bankers are specialists who create legal and financial agreements; therefore, it is required for these professionals to have an analytical mind and great critical thinking abilities. In India, the fresher in this domain usually earns from Rs 10-12 lakh per year.

Asset Managers

Asset managers manage clients’ investments. These investments include cash, securities, equities, commodities, real estate, shares, bonds and other financial assets. Apart from coming up with methods that boost return on investment, asset managers need to stay up-to-date on the financial markets.

Actuary

Actuaries play a key role in evaluating financial risks and reasonable unexpected actions. They require the skills of risk management and should be well-versed in mathematical tactics to analyse risks and be prepared for any liabilities. Understanding math, statistics and economics is a must for those who are seeking career opportunities in this particular domain. The average yearly remuneration for this career, in the beginning, is between Rs 9-10 lakh.

Chartered Accountant (CA)

One of the highest-paying jobs in the commerce industry is Chartered Accountant (CA). However, it is not easy to get a degree. It takes years to crack the examination and for this, a little extra patience is needed. A CA’s responsibilities include tax returns, financial accounting and reporting, financial document audits, financial report preparation and evaluation and investment record keeping.