CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Investment Banker To Chartered Accountant, Lucrative Career Options For Commerce Students
1-MIN READ

Investment Banker To Chartered Accountant, Lucrative Career Options For Commerce Students

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 19:52 IST

Delhi, India

Commerce offers a multitude of career opportunities.

Commerce offers a multitude of career opportunities.

If you are planning to opt for Commerce stream after class 10, this article is for you.

Selecting the appropriate stream for 11th grade, post the 10th board exam is a crucial decision. Students are presented with a lot of choices including Science (Maths/Bio), Commerce (with or without Maths), Arts, and Home Science. If you are planning to opt for Commerce, then this article is for you. Commerce stream during 11th grade can potentially emerge as a favourable prospect for one’s future. Upon completing 12th grade with this stream, it’s not obligatory to pursue conventional programs such as BCom, BBA, or BCA. The realm of Commerce offers a multitude of career opportunities, some of which are highly lucrative. Upon attaining proficiency in various commerce courses, a range of well-paying employment prospects becomes available. Let’s have a look at some of these fields and their pay scales.

Marketing Manager

The Marketing Management Course is widely regarded as the top choice for commerce students. Its popularity remains consistently high. Even for newcomers to the field, pursuing this course can lead to a starting annual salary of around Rs 6-7 lakh for marketing managers.

Chartered Accountant

Becoming a Chartered Accountant requires some patience. The journey involves undergoing a course that spans multiple years and successfully passing a challenging exam. However, the rewards are substantial. Once you achieve this milestone, your life will be quite stable. Chartered Accountants have the potential to earn a substantial income, often amounting to lakhs of rupees a month.

Investment Banker

To pursue a career as an investment banker, it’s necessary to undergo training in a certified finance analyst course. This specialised education equips you with the knowledge and skills needed. As an investment banker, you have the potential to earn a substantial annual income ranging from Rs 9 to 10 lakh. This career pathway is particularly advantageous for individuals who have aspirations of establishing themselves in another country.

Actuary Practitioner

The salary of an actuary practitioner is excellent, ranging from Rs 10 to 14 lakh per year. To establish a career in this domain, in addition to possessing a solid grasp of business concepts, an individual must also possess the capacity to effectively tackle intricate challenges.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. jobs
  3. news18-discover
first published:August 12, 2023, 19:52 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 19:52 IST