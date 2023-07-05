IPMAT 2023 Results Announced By IIM Indore At iimidr.ac.in, How To Download

The Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test 2023 (IPMAT 2023) Results have been published today, July 5, by the Indian Institute of Management (IM) Indore. On the official website at iimidr.ac.in, applicants who sat for the IPMAT 2023 for admission to a 5-year integrated management programme may access their results.

The IPMAT test was held on June 16, and selected applicants are now eligible to appear for the Written Ability Test (WA) and Personal Interviews (PI). Personal interviews for the candidates who have qualified will be held online by IM Indore from July 17 to July 20. The candidates’ communication skills, general awareness, degree of confidence, persuasive abilities, and knowledge will be assessed during the interview phase. A total of 150 MBA seats will be filled through this test.

IPMAT result 2023: How to download

Candidates can get the IPMAT 2023 result online by following the steps outlined below :

Step 1: Go to limidr.ac.in, the official website of IM Indore.

Step 2: From the website, navigate to the ‘Admission’ tab.

Step 3: Next, select the ‘Provisional short-list for batch 2023’ option.

Step 4: Provide your application number, registered email address, and date of birth.

Step 5: Click the ‘Get status’ button to complete the process.

Step 6: The IPMAT 2023 score will be shown on your screen.

Step 7: Download the IPMAT Result 2023 file and print it for future reference.

Following the conclusion of the objection window on June 26, the institution informed the candidates that “Subject matter experts for the Verbal Ability and Quantitative Ability sections have reviewed the objections and determined that none are valid. The answer key for the IPMAT 2023 remains unchanged.”

For the first three years of the curriculum, Indian candidates will have to shell out Rs 5 lakh per year as the IPM course fee, while foreign students would pay Rs 7.50 lakh annually. The institute stated that candidates for the fourth and fifth year would be required to pay the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) fees.