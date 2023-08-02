IPS Aspirant Srishti Bhatt Embarks on Probationary Period at LBSNAA

Srishti Bhatt, an IPS officer from the batch of 2023, has embarked on a journey that many aspire for but only a few achieve. Securing an impressive 138th rank in the UPSC examination, Srishti has now joined the prestigious Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The four-month training program, which commenced on August 1, will culminate on November 3, 2023, and marks the beginning of her probationary period.

Elated with her accomplishment, Srishti Bhatt took to Twitter to share her joyous moment with her family. She posted a picture in front of a board that read “98th Foundation Course," celebrating the new chapter in her life. Her tweet was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “3 generations-> 1 Dream, Cheers to new beginnings."

Srishti’s remarkable journey to becoming an IPS officer began when she cleared the UPSC civil services exam in 2022. Upon the declaration of her interview round result on May 23, she expressed her gratitude to the Almighty, her family, and friends for their unwavering support in her pursuit of this dream.

Having completed her BTech in Computer Science from Delhi University in 2017, Srishti Bhatt continued her academic journey by pursuing her Master’s at the esteemed Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Presently, she is working as an Assistant Director at the Indian Information Services Department in the Government of India.

The Foundation Course at LBSNAA is a crucial phase in the training of shortlisted IAS, IPS, and IFS candidates. During this period, fresh officers attend various lectures, workshops, and training sessions on critical subjects such as Indian Constitution, governance, public policy, administrative law, and management. Practical experience in managing public affairs is gained through field visits, case studies, group discussions, and simulations.

Besides the academic and practical training, the academy also emphasizes the importance of extracurricular activities. The officers are encouraged to participate in sports, community service, and cultural events, promoting holistic development and fostering a sense of camaraderie among them.