IREL Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited To Fill Managerial Posts, Check Eligibility

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), India, which is under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy, is inviting online applications for the recruitment of executive posts regularly in the company. It has released the recruitment notification for various managerial posts in Finance, Human Resource Management, Mining and Quality Control Departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of IREL, https://www.irel.co.in/. The last date to apply is July 12.

Vacancy Details:

Chief Manager (Finance)- 1

Senior Manager (Finance)- 3

Manager (Finance)- 1

Assistant Manager (Finance)- 3

Senior Manager (HRM)- 1

Assistant Manager (HRM)- 2

Manager (Mining)-2

Manager (Quality Control)- 1

IREL Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log in to the official website of IREL–https://www.irel.co.in/

Step 2: Click on the Careers option and then select the recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your details such as your mobile number and email Id

Step 4: Access the application portal with your registration Id and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the necessary details

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Submit and download the form.

The non-refundable application fee for the general candidates is Rs 500. While SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category students and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Eligibility

The candidates applying for the managerial position in the finance department must hold a degree of CA/CMA or B.Com with MBA in finance. For the HRM division, candidates must hold a diploma in HR Management/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Organisational Development/HR Development/Labour Welfare.

The applicants interested in the Mining department must possess BE or B. Tech degree in mining to become eligible for the post. Becoming a manager in the Quality control department requires the candidates to hold a PhD or M.Sc in Chemistry.

The maximum age of the candidates can be 42 years which varies according to the position you apply for. To know more about age relaxation, reservation policies and other important instructions, applicants can read the official notification present on the official website of IREL.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be selected either based on the Interview, Psychometric Test, Group Excercise or a combination of all. IREL can also conduct a written test for the selection of candidates. It will be followed by a medical examination.

The candidates will be further subjected to the verification of their character and experience by the concerned authorities of the company.