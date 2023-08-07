ISC Releases Class 12th Compartment Results At cisce.org; How To Check

The Indian School Certificate (Class 12) compartment or improvement examination results have been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates can access the CISCE Class 12th Board Result 2023 by checking to the examination authority website, cisce.org. A registered student has to enter their specific personal identity and index numbers in order to view their Class 12 mark sheet.

CISCE ICS Class 12th Results: Steps To Check

Step 1- Visit the official website, cisce.org

Step 2- On the homepage, check for the link which mentions “Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023."

Step 3- The login information for each student must be entered, including the captcha code, Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), and Index Number.

Step 4- On the screen, CISCE ISC (Class 12)Result 2023 will be displayed.

Step 5- Take a printout of the CISCE ISC Result 2023 and download it for your records.

CISCE ICS Class 12th Results: Details on Results

On the marksheet for the ISC compartment result, the following information will be listed:

-Name of the candidate along with roll number

-Subjects appeared for with marks acquired

According to CISCE, successful students whose overall results have changed from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded) must send the previous statement of marks in its original form back to the board via their schools in order to receive their ISC compartment results for 2023. The board will mail the student’s school the updated statement of grades and pass certificate.

Additionally, in order to receive the updated results and certificate from CISCE, candidates who took improvement exams and had their results change from PCNA to PCA and from SPCNA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to SPCA (Supplementary Pass Certificate Awarded) will need to return their old marks statements.

From February 13 to March 13, 2023, the Board administered the ISC examination. On July 12 and 13, 2023, the ISC or class 12 compartment and improvement exams were supposed to be held. Students can visit the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) website for further information.