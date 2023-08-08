ISRO SDSC Recruitment: Applications Invited For Various Posts; Check Last Date, Eligibility

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has opened online applications for various posts, including nurse – B, pharmacist (A), radiographer and more. Currently, the application process is underway and the last date to apply for all the posts is August 24, 2023.

The closing date to submit the application fee for the recruitment of the post is August 25. Interested candidates can apply for the position on the official website of ISRO. Official website link: www.isro.gov.in.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ISRO – www.isro.gov.in

Step 2: Select the online application link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, candidates are required to upload clear images or scanned copies of the

following documents in the online portal.

Step 4: Once the registration is done, applicants will be provided with an online registration number, which should be safely kept for future reference.

Step 5: The email ID and mobile number of the applicant are to be furnished correctly in the application.

Step 6: All further communications with the candidate will be through their registered e-mail ID or announcements on the official website only.

Vacancies

Catering Supervisor- 1

Nurse- 7

Pharmacist- 2

Radiographer- 4

Lab Technician- 1

Technician (Dental Hygienist)- 1

Assistant (Rajbhasha)- 1

Cook- 4

Light Vehicle Driver- 13

Heavy Vehicle Driver- 14

Fireman- 8

Educational Qualifications Required:

Nurse: For the position of a nurse at the SDSC, a diploma in nursing course of not less than three years is needed. The duration of the diploma should be according to the duration that is recognised by the State/Central Government. It is also important to note that nursing qualifications should be registered with the respective State Nursing Council.

Radiographer: A first-class Diploma in Radiography course that is not less than two years in duration from a college or institution recognised by the state or central government is needed to apply for the post.

Pharmacist: For the post of a pharmacist, a diploma in pharmacy course of not less than two years duration from a college or institution recognised by the state or central government and approved by the Pharmacy Council of India is needed.

Vacancies and Expected Salaries

Nurse (Vacancies 7): Rs 44,900- Rs 1,42,400

Radiographer (Vacancies 4): Rs 25,500- Rs 81,800

Pharmacist (Vacancies 2): Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300