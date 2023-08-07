ISRO Recruitment 2023: Golden Chance to Apply for Technician, Draughtsman Posts for 10th Pass Candidates

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, ISRO has opened applications for Technician B and Draughtsman B positions. The application process is currently underway, with the deadline set for August 21. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through ISRO’s official website, isro.gov.in.

Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacant posts, out of which 34 vacancies are for Technician B and one vacancy is for Draughtsman B posts.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for these positions must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a Class 10 pass certificate from a recognised board or institute, in addition to an ITI certificate in the relevant trade to be eligible for the given positions.

Selection Process

The selection process for these positions will consist of two stages: a written test and a skill test. The written examination, lasting 90 minutes, will comprise 80 multiple-choice questions, with each correct answer carrying one mark. However, there will be a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer. Following the written test, candidates will be selected for the skill test in a ratio of 1:5.

Application Fees

The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 500, but those eligible for fee exemption will receive a full refund. For other candidates, a refund of Rs. 400 will be granted, with Rs. 100 deducted from the application fee.

Salary

The salary for Technician-B is categorized as Level 03, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Similarly, Draughtsman-B falls under Level 03, with a salary range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. As for Radiographer-A, it falls under Level 04, with a salary range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Important Dates

Application starting date- August 2

Last date of application – August 21

How To Apply?

Visit the official website isro.gov.in

Locate and click on the “Click here to submit online application" link.

Register on the portal, log in, and complete the form with your details.

Make the payment

Lastly, take a printout of the form and keep it for your records.