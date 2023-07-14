ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply for 61 Scientist, Engineer Posts on vssc.gov.in?

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has issued a job announcement seeking applications for the positions of scientist/engineer-SD and scientist/engineer-SC. Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website — vssc.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting the application form for ISRO VSSC recruitment is July 21. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 61 available vacancies within the organisation. Candidates who wish to apply for the ISRO VSSC 2023 recruitment can refer to the following instructions for submitting their applications online.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Access the official website at vssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the VSSC Recruitment link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new window to view vacant posts.

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Download and print the final page of the form for future reference.

Individuals must submit their applications online exclusively through the ISRO live register portal to apply for Scientist/Engineer-SD positions. It is recommended that applicants either register or update their existing registrations on the ISRO live register portal by July 21, up to 5 PM.

For scientist/engineer-SC positions, applications will only be accepted through online mode. All communication with applicants will be conducted via email or the VSSC website. Therefore, it is advised that applicants regularly check their email inboxes and visit the website for updates. To submit the online application, participants should visit the VSSC website between 10 AM on July 5 and 5 PM on July 21.

Meanwhile, ISRO will be launching Chandrayaan 3 today at 2:35 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. As many as 40 students from Punjab’s Schools of Eminence (SOE) are travelling to Sriharikota for three days to attend the Chandrayaan 3 launch. Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to tour the whole ISRO facility in Sriharikota and learn about the country’s advancements in space technology.