ITBP Head Constable Recruitment: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

A large number of young people in our country are preparing to join the armed forces. Candidates prepare for enlistment into several security forces. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit is a viable alternative for the aspirants. ITBP is a security unit that reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs. There are positions available, ranging from constable to head constable, in this unit for recruitment. A high number of applications are received for the position of Head Constable.

Today, we will explain how the ITBP recruits Head Constables, who can fill out the application, how much the compensation is, and what other benefits are available for this position.

ITBP Head Constable recruitment: The examination process

Physical standard tests, physical efficiency tests, written tests, and medical tests are required to apply for the Head Constable position. Candidates must participate in jogging, high jump, and long jump as part of the physical exam. Other physical standards of the candidates, such as height, chest, and weight, are taken note of in the standard test. Candidates are asked questions from disciplines such as English, Hindi, GK, Reasoning, Physics, and Chemistry in the written exam.

Who is eligible to fill out the form?

For ITBP Head Constable positions, a 10th-grade diploma with Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a diploma or other certificate certification in the relevant profession, or a 12th-grade diploma with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are required. Candidates who have passed these exams are eligible to apply. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25. The maximum age limit is relaxed for members of the SC, ST, OBC, and ex-employee categories.

How much is the salary?

A monthly salary ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 is provided for ITBP Head Constable positions under pay grade level 4. Candidates also receive a dearness allowance, ration money, a special allowance, HRA, a travelling allowance, and other medical benefits.

Recruitment of ITBP Head Constables 2023

At the moment, the ITBP is looking for female Head Constables. There are 81 positions open, for which applications can be submitted until July 8. Click here to view the recruitment notice.