'It's a Lie': NCERT Chief Clarifies Amid Backlash Over Dropping Chapters on Mughals from History Book

Amid backlash over the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s reported decision to drop chapters on Mughal history sparked controversy, NCERT has clarified that chapters on Mughals have not been removed.

In its revised the syllabus for history textbooks of Class 12, the NCERT has dropped some chapters on the Mughal empire. From the Class 12 History book - ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II,’ chapters related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ have been removed.

Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT, said there was a rationalisation process last year due to Covid-19.

“It’s a lie. (Chapters on) The Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere…Expert committees examined the books from class 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won’t affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be removed…The debate is unnecessary. Those who don’t know can check the textbooks," he told ANI.

The education body’s chief said that NCERT is working as per the National Education Policy 2020. “This is a transition phase. NEP 2020 speaks of reducing the content load. We are implementing it. NCF (National Curriculum Framework) for school education is being formed, it will be finalised soon. Textbooks will be printed in 2024 as per NEP. We have not dropped anything right now."

The recent change in textbooks will apply to all schools that follow the NCERT syllabus across the country. According to NCERT, all the changes will be applicable from the new academic session 2003-04. The council also plans to remove a few poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks.

Apart from the History and Hindi textbooks, NCERT has also revised the class 12 civics textbook. Two chapters titled – ‘American Hegemony in World Politics’ and ‘The Cold War Era’ has also been removed from the syllabus.

Along with class 12, NCERT has also made a few changes in Class 10 and 11 books. Chapters such as ‘Democracy and Diversity,’ ‘Challenges of Democracy’ and ‘Popular Struggles and Movements,’ have been removed from the Class 10 - Democratic Politics-2 textbook. Whereas chapters like ‘Central Islamic Lands,’ ‘Industrial Revolution’ and ‘Clash of Cultures’ and have been dropped from the Class 11 textbook titled - Themes in World History.

