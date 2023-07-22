J-K NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow at jkbopee.gov.in, How to Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) commenced the registration process for J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 19. It is essential to keep in mind that the last date to apply for the J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling process is tomorrow, July 23. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can register for the counselling through the official website of JKBOPEE- jkbopee.gov.in.

J&K NEET UG Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: First, log in to the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the J&K NEET UG 2023 Counselling option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Add details and register yourself.

Step 4: Once registered, fill in the application form will all the necessary details required.

Step 5: Next, pay the counselling application fee and click on the submit option.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the counselling confirmation page for later.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) NEET counselling fee has been fixed at Rs. 1500. For payment, candidates have the option to use Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

J&K NEET UG Counselling: Cut-off Marks for Various Categories

- Open Merit: 137 marks

- Open Merit for PWD: 121 marks

- SC, ST, RBA, ALC, IB, OSC, PSP (for J&K/Ladakh): 107 marks

- ST (Physically Handicapped/PWD): 108 marks

During the counselling application process, candidates are required to upload several documents including the NEET-UG 2023 scorecard, the 10+2 Marks Card, and the Domicile Certificate of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh. Candidates belonging to the UT of Ladakh will need to provide their ST Category certificate. Additionally, applicants must upload their Category Certificate, if applicable, as well as the Date of Birth Certificate (Matriculation). Moreover, candidates from the UT of Ladakh must also submit the Compulsory Service Bond. The board advised the candidates not to upload documents through mobile phones.

PwD candidates must physically submit their valid certificate at the BOPEE office in Jammu & Kashmir by 3 pm on July 23. Once the counselling process is done, candidates whose names will be added to the merit list will have to report to the allotted institute.