JAC 12th Result 2023: Check Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Inter Last Year's Pass Percentage

Students of the Arts and Commerce streams who recently took the 12th Class exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) are eagerly awaiting the release of the JAC Result 2023. The results will be declared soon. According to media reports, the results of the 12th Arts and Commerce will be released today, May 30 at 2:30 PM. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by the board. After the release of inter result, it will be made available on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

In the previous year, the Arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43 per cent, while 92.75 per cent of students successfully cleared the JAC class 12 Commerce exams. Looking back to 2021, the overall passing percentage for the board was 90.71 per cent, with a significant number of 3,31,056 students appearing for the Class 12 board examination.

The JAC has recently declared the JAC Class 12th Science Result 2023. The pass percentage for the Science stream in JAC Class 12th exams was recorded at 81.45 per cent. Among the students, the girls achieved a pass percentage of 78.93 per cent, while the boys achieved a pass percentage of 82.87 per cent. The Jharkhand board conducted the Class 12 exams from March 14 to April 15, 2023.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the section labelled “Results" on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link “JAC 12th Result."

Step 4: Once you click on the respective result link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: On the result page, you will find fields where you need to enter your roll number and roll code.

Step 6: Carefully enter your roll number and roll code in the provided fields.

Step 7: Double-check the entered information for accuracy, ensuring there are no typos or mistakes.

Step 8: After verifying the information, click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button to proceed.

Step 9: The JAC Board Exam Result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 10: Take the time to review your result thoroughly, making sure that all the details are correct.

Step 11: If needed, you can choose to either take a printout of the result or download it.