JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Inter Result Soon at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Board 12th arts and commerce stream results will be declared soon. According to media reports, the results of the 12th arts and commerce will be released today, May 30 at 2:30 PM. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be announced by the board. After the release of inter result, it will be made available on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from this, if one website does not work, students can see their results on different sites. It includes jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker as well as on News18.com. Every year, around three lakh candidates appear for the JAC 12th exams. Earlier, the Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC had declared the class 10th and 12th science results. The JAC inter exams were held from March 14 and continued till April 5. The exams were conducted from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. As many as 66 evaluation centres have been set up by the Jharkhand Academic Council in 19 districts of the state to evaluate the answer scripts of students for this year. Out of these 66 centres, 35 of them have been set up for checking matriculation or class 10 answer sheets and 31 centres for checking intermediate or class 12 copies. Students need to receive 33 marks in every subject and overall to pass the examination to pass the JAC 12th result 2023.

After downloading the mark sheets online, JAC 12th students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check the following details on their online report card and in case of discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately. This includes their name, school name, total of marks, grades, division, roll code, and number.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 97.42%. The arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43%, while as many as 92.75% of students in the commerce stream cleared the exams. In 2021, the overall passing percentage for the board was 90.71%, with 3,31,056 students appearing for the class 12 board examination.