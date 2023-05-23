JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared, Check Toppers List

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 today, May 23. A total of 95.38 per cent of the 4 lakh students who took the exam cleared the class 10 exam. Of these, 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division. Meanwhile, a total of 81.45 percent students have qualified the Jharkhand Board science stream exam. From the total students, 90.60 percent got first division, 9.37 percent got second division while 0.2 percent pegged third division.

In Jharkhand class 10th boards girls have outperformed boys. While girls have a pass percentage of 95.54 per cent, boys have a pass percentage of 95.19 per cent. Jharkhand Class 12th science stream girls pass percentage is 78.93 per cent, while on the other hand, boys pass percentage is 82.87 per cent.

Students will be able to check 10th and 12th class result 2023 online from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in. To access their results, students need their roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit card on the results portals.

JAC Board Result 2023: Class 10th Toppers

Rank 1. Shreya Songi with 490 marks

Rank 2. Saurabh Kumar Pal with 489 marks

Rank 3. Deeksha Bharti and Deep Mitra with 488 marks

JAC Board Result 2023: Class 12th Toppers

Rank 1 – Divya Kumari with total marks 479

Rank 2- Khushi Kumari with total marks 476

Rank 3- Priyanka Ghose with marks 475

To pass Jharkhand board Class 10th exam, a minimum 33 per cent marks is required. The exams were held from March 14 to April 3 for class 10 students. For class 12 students of the board, the exams were held from March 14 to April 5,2023. Around 8 lakh students registered for the JAC class 10,12 exam.

To address any concerns raised by students regarding their original marks, the council provides a provision for scrutiny or rechecking of answer sheets. Result for Jharkhand Board Exams of Class Arts and Commerce stream will be released on May 30