JAC Class 10th Result 2023: Check Last Year's Jharkhand Board Matric Pass Percentage

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the JAC Class 10 Result 2023 today. Students who have appeared for the examinations can access their results on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To check their JAC Class 10 Result 2023, students will need to provide their roll code and roll number. The examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 2023.

Last year, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared in the examination, with 3,73,893 students successfully clearing the exam. The overall pass percentage for the year 2022 is an impressive 95.60 per cent. When comparing the pass percentages, it is observed that girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent.

After the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is officially declared, candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks in any subject will have the option to apply for re-checking, also known as scrutiny. The application form for scrutiny of the JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will be available online on the official website www.jac.nic.in. The fee structure for the scrutiny process will be released by the board after the results are published. The scrutiny or re-evaluation process for the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced around July 2023. During this process, students will have the opportunity to request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets to ensure the accuracy of their marks.

Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the JAC Matric supplementary exams can apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools. The JAC Class 10 supplementary exam for the year 2023 is anticipated to be conducted in July 2023. These exams offer students an opportunity to clear the subjects in which they have failed and improve their overall performance. After the completion of the supplementary exams, the JAC Class 10 supplementary result for the year 2023 will be declared, likely in August 2023.