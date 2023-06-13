JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The wait for the Jharkhand Board Class 11 final exam results 2023 could soon come to an end. When an official confirmation is awaited, the JAC class 11 results are likely to be out by the second week of June. The official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in will host the result.

Once the results are out, students from the science, commerce, and arts streams will be able to access their JAC Board Class 11 results online. Students who participated in the examinations conducted between April 17 and April 19 April are advised to have their roll numbers and roll codes prepared for convenient access to the results.

JAC Class 11 Result 2023: How to Check

You can access the JAC 11th Result 2023 online by following the steps provided below:

STEP 1: Go to the official websites of the Jharkhand Board, which are www.jacresults.com and www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

STEP 2: Locate and click on the “Results for Intermediate Exam 2023" link on the homepage.

STEP 3: Enter your roll number and roll code on the login page that will be displayed.

STEP 4: Click on the “Submit" button, and the JAC 11th Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

STEP 5: Verify your marks and consider printing a copy for future reference.

The JAC Board Class 11 Result 2023 will feature the students’ marks, corresponding grades, percentages, and their qualification status in the respective examination. Students are advised to carefully review the details information on the mark sheet. If you notice any discrepancies in the mark sheet, it is important to contact the appropriate board officials.

The information to verify includes the name of the student, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total marks. To be eligible for the exams, students need to achieve at least the minimum passing marks set by the JAC Board. The candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to clear the exam.