JAC Class 8th, 11th Admit Card 2023 Released, Steps to Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for class 8th and 11th annual exams 2023. Schools across the state can download the admit cards from the JAC official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. As per the official schedule, the JAC class 8th exam will be held tomorrow, April 13. Meanwhile, the class 9th examination is underway. Whereas, the class 11th examination is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19.

To avoid any last-minute rush, students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools before the last date. Students appearing for the annual exams must carry their admit cards to the exam centre without fail. Those without the admit card, will not be allowed to appear for the test.

The JAC Class 8th exam will be held tomorrow in two sessions. The first session will take place from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while the second session is scheduled to begin from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. While Hindi, English, and any one of the other language subjects will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm, mathematics, science, and social science will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The exam will be held through Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

JAC Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit JAC’s official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Admit Card link for your respective class.

Step 3: On the new page, enter school login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: The respective JAC Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket.

Students can download the JAC model question papers from the official website for the class 11 exams. To access the model question paper, you need to go to the download section on the homepage and click on the relevant subject under the section that reads ‘Model question paper for intermediate examination- 2021’.

