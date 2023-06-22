CHANGE LANGUAGE
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Dates Announced At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule
JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Dates Announced At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, Check Schedule

June 22, 2023

 The deadline for registration and choice-filling at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in is June 25

To participate in the JAC counselling process which will consist of 5 rounds and 1 spot round, candidates must visit jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) has recently released a tentative counselling schedule counselling for JAC Delhi’s B. Tech and B. Arch courses. To participate in the counselling process which will consist of five rounds and one spot round, candidates must visit the official website of JAC at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The registration and choice-filling procedure has already commenced, and the deadline for registration is June 25. It is important to note that if candidates fail to fill in their choices before the registration deadline, the committee will automatically lock the options on their behalf.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Tentative Schedule

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 1

  • JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: June 28
  • Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee: June 30 to July 6
  • Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 6
  • Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25
    JAC Delhi Counselling Round 2
  • JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: July 7
  • Physical Reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee: July 10 to 11
  • JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 11
  • Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25
  • New Registrations along with payment of application fee/change in preference of choice: July 12 to 13
  • Verification of documents (CW, Bonus & KM): July 14

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 3

  • JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: July 17
  • Physical Reporting After Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: July 18 to 19
  • JAC Delhi Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 19
  • Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 4

  • Seat Allotment Result: July 21
  • Physical Reporting After Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: July 24 to 25
  • Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25
  • Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25

JAC Delhi Counselling Round 5

  • Seat Allotment Result: July 26
  • Physical Reporting After Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee: July 27 to 28
  • Seat freezing (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 28
  • Withdrawal of admission (Online through candidate’s login only) last date: July 25
  • After the fifth round, the spot round will commence on August 1.

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) is held at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) for enrollment to engineering and associated courses. The JEE Main results are used to determine admission to these colleges.

