JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in; Steps To Apply

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi, is concluding the registration process for JAC Delhi 2023 Counselling today, June 25. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in pursuing B. Tech/B. Arch courses can submit their applications through the official website of JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The announcement of the first round seat allotment result is scheduled for June 28. Candidates who will be allotted a seat in round 1 after paying the seat acceptance fee must physically report for document verification at the assigned University/Institute. Failure to report for document verification will result in the cancellation of their admission.

JAC Delhi counselling registration process:

Step 1: Authenticate using JEE Main 2023 application number, name, and date of birth.

Step 2: Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Step 3: Upload the required scanned documents in the specified format.

Step 4: Pay the counselling cum application fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Step 5: Print out the filled-in application form for submission to the reporting institute.

Admission Criteria:

-For B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW, admission is based on the rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 1. On the other hand, for the B.Arch course in IGDTUW, admission is based on the rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 2.

-For IIIT-D, admissions will take place on the percentile score obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 1, along with additional marks for achievements in Olympiads, sports, culture, innovation, etc.

Commencement of JAC Delhi 2023 registration and choice filling: May 26

-Last date of JAC Delhi 2023 registration and choice filling: June 25

-Seat Allotment Result Declaration (Round 1): June 28

-Seat Allotment Result Declaration (Round 2): July 7

-JAC Delhi 2023 fresh registrations: June 25 to 26

-Seat Allotment Result Declaration (Round 3): July 17

-Seat Allotment Result Declaration (Round 4): July 21

-Seat Allotment Result Declaration (Round 5): July 26

-Candidates who have registered and applied for reservation under the Defence (CW) sub-category, claimed Bonus Points for IIIT-D, or sought reservation against KM seats must appear before the Admission Committee for certificate verification on June 26.