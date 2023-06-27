JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results To Begin Tomorrow At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee, Delhi will begin the counselling for round 1 seat allotment results from tomorrow, June 28. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling rounds can check the round 1 allotment results from the official portal, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: How to check results of round 1 seat allotment

Step 1- Visit the official website of JAC Delhi, acdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link of’ JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results’

Step 3- Select the link and enter the login credentials asked.

Step 4- Candidate’s seat allotment number will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the seat allotment result and download the documents.

Step 6- A candidate can also download the seat allotment round one results.

After paying the seat acceptance fee by June 30, candidates with a JEE Main CRL rank of up to 60000 have to report physically. Applicants up to a CRL rank of 15000 may report to the institutions until July 5, 2023, while eligible candidates whose CRL rank is higher may report until July 6. Selected candidates may freeze their assigned seat after receiving provisional admission up until July 6, 2023, if, they do not want an upgrade of seat or institution based on their selected options.

ADMISSION CRITERIA:

-For B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW, admission is based on the rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 1. On the other hand, for the B.Arch course in IGDTUW, admission is based on the rank obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 2.

-For IIIT-D, admissions will take place on the percentile score obtained in JEE Main 2023 - Paper 1, along with additional marks for achievements in Olympiads, sports, culture, innovation, etc.

After the procedure, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round have to confirm their admission by paying the acceptance fee through the JAC Delhi 2023 portal. The authorities are likely to provide a chance to clear the deficiencies by uploading new documents or visiting allotted institutes personally. In case candidates fail to fee, the admission will stand cancelled.

For registered applicants who may not get admission in round 1 can try in JAC Delhi 2023 round 2 registration. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official portal of JAC.