JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: Check Passing Marks

Students who took the Class 12th examinations administered by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in the Arts and Commerce streams this year are anticipating the announcement of the JAC Result 2023, which is to be released shortly. The 12th Arts and Commerce results will reportedly be made public today, May 30. The board, however, is yet to provide an official confirmation on the same. Following the announcement of the inter results, they will be made available on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

To pass the Jharkhand Board class 12 examination, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent. Those who fall short of getting the necessary passing marks in one or two subjects will be able to sit for compartment exams. Those who do not pass the compartment test will have to repeat the year. In addition to the marks, the class 12 students will also receive grades. Those who receive 80% or more will receive an A+ grade. Students must receive at least a D grade in order to pass the examinations. Those who receive an E grade will be required to take the compartment examinations.

Once the results are declared and the mark sheets are accessed online, JAC 12th students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check for accuracy in details such as name, school name, total of marks, grades, division and roll number. Discrepancies in the results, if any, must be reported to the authorities immediately.

The Jharkhand Academic Council established 66 evaluation centres in 19 districts of the state this year to examine board exam answer scripts for class 10 and 12 students. 35 of the 66 locations were set up for checking matriculation or class 10 answer sheets, and 31 were set up for evaluating intermediate or class 12 copies.

JAC Class 12th Science Result 2023 was recently announced by the JAC. The pass rate for the Science stream in the JAC Class 12th examinations was 81.45 per cent. In terms of passing rates among students, boys had a pass percentage of 82.87 per cent while girls had 78.93 per cent. The Class 12 examinations were administered by the Jharkhand board from March 14 to April 15.