JAC Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12 Results 2023 for the arts and commerce streams likely by today, May 30. Once the results for both streams are declared, students will have the option to access their scorecards through the official websites, namely jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. There will be multiple methods available for students to check their respective scorecards.

Students can also refer to alternative websites including jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com, and examresults.net. Apart from this, if one website does not work, students can see their results on different sites.

JAC 12th Results 2023: How to Check

To check the JAC Class 12 results 2023 for the arts and commerce stream on the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2 - Look for the “Results" section on the website’s homepage.

Step 3 - Click on the appropriate link for either “JAC 10th Result" or “JAC 12th Result," based on the examination you have appeared for.

Step 4 - You will be redirected to a new webpage specifically for result checking.

Step 5 - Enter your roll number and roll code in the designated fields provided. Select the “Get Result" or “Submit" button.

Step 6 - The JAC Board Exam Result for the arts and commerce stream will be displayed on your screen. If needed, you can print out or download the result for future reference.

JAC 12th Results 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1 - Open the messaging program on your phone. Generate a new message.

Step 2 - Type “JAC12" followed by your Roll Number, separated by a space.

Step 3 - Send the message to the number 56263.

Step 4 - You will receive an SMS containing your Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 information.

JAC 12th Results 2023: How to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1 - Go to the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2 - If you don’t have an account, click the “Sign Up" option and create a new account by providing the necessary details.

Step 3 - Use your login information to access your account if you already have one.

Step 4 - Once logged in, navigate to the education section.

Step 5 - Look for the option related to the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or JAC Class 12 Result.

Step 6 - Click on the respective option and provide the required details such as your roll number, registration number, and any other necessary information.

Step 6 - After entering the details, click on the “Submit" or “Get Result" button.

Step 7 - Your JAC Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8 - You can download and save the result for future reference if desired.

In 2022, the arts stream witnessed an impressive pass percentage of 97.43 per cent, while in the commerce stream, as many as 92.75 per cent of students successfully cleared the exams. While in 2021, the overall passing percentage for the board was 90.71 per cent, with a significant number of 3,31,056 students appearing for the class 12 board examination.