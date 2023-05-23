JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results, Supplementary Exams To Be Held In July

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the results for the matriculation students, revealing that 95.38 per cent of the Jharkhand board class 10 examination takers in 2023 have successfully passed. The declaration of the results was made by Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar and Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto during a press conference. Jharkhand board class 10 or matric results for the year 2023 can be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jacresults.com.

Those students who did not clear one or two subjects in the JAC matric exams have the option to apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools. The supplementary exam for the year 2023 is expected to take place in July.

To pass the JAC Board Class 10 exam 2023, students need to obtain the minimum passing marks as set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing marks criteria require a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. In addition to marks and grades, students will also be provided with a division on their provisional marksheets. The grading system is as follows:

Distinction: 75 per cent marks and above

First division: 60 per cent to 75 per cent

Second division: 45 per cent to 60 per cent

Third division: 33 per cent to 45 per cent

The process of evaluating the answer scripts for the 2023 board exams was initiated at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. In order to facilitate this process, a total of 66 centres were established across 19 districts of Jharkhand. Out of these centres, 35 were specifically designated for the assessment of the class 10 papers.

This year, the class 10 board exam was taken by over 400,000 students. Out of these, 66.23 per cent secured the first division, 31.05 per cent secured the second division, and 2.37 per cent secured the third division. In the previous years, the pass percentage was 95.608 per cent in 2022 and 95.93 per cent in 2021. With this year’s result, JAC has achieved a hat-trick by maintaining a pass percentage of over 95 per cent in matric results for three consecutive years.