JAC Jharkhand Board Creates Hat-trick by Recording Above 95% in Matric Result for 3 Consecutive Years

As many as 95.38% have cleared the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Jharkhand board class 10 result 2023. Over 4 lakh students took the exam, out of which 66.23 per cent of students secured first division, 31.05 per cent of students secured second division and 2.37 percent of students secured third division. In 2022, a total of 95.60% of students, and in 2021, as many as 95.93% cleared exams. JAC created a hat-trick with this result by recording above 95% pass percentage in matric results for three consecutive years.

Last year, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared in the examination, with 3,73,893 students successfully clearing the exam. The overall pass percentage for the year 2022 is an impressive 95.60 per cent. When comparing the pass percentages, it is observed that girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent. Meanwhile, in 2021, JAC recorded the highest-ever pass percentage.

JAC 10th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2023 95.38% 2022 95.60% 2021 95.93% 2020 75.07% 2019 70.81% 2018 59.56%

Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the JAC matric supplementary exams can apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools. The class 10 supplementary exam for the year 2023 is anticipated to be conducted in July 2023. Students need to score a minimum of 33% to pass JAC matric 10th exam. Along with marks and grades, students will also receive division on their provisional marksheets.

The Jharkhand board 10th or matric results 2023 can be checked at the following websites-

— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

— jac.nic.in

— jacresults.com and

— jharresults.nic.in

The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers.