JAC Jharkhand Madarsa and Madhyama 2023 Results Declared at jacresults.com; Deets Inside

The Madrasa examination results have been made public by the Jharkhand Board. On August 11, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the Madhyama (Sanskrit) 2023 exam results as well as the Madarsa 2022 and 2023 exam results. The applicants who have taken these tests can now check the results on the official website, jacresults.com. Candidates must enter their class, roll code, and roll number in order to check their results. You can then review the results.

The State of Jharkhand was established on November 15, 2000. The Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003, which established the Jharkhand Academic Council, was passed by the Jharkhand State Legislature and signed by the state’s governor on December 26, 2003.

For the convenience of the students, simple instructions are provided below for how to verify the results of both exams.

JAC Madrasa Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1:Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the “Madrasa examination result-2023”.

Step 3:A fresh page will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Key in your roll code and roll number

Step 5: Post logging in your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take the print for future reference.

How to check Madhyama Result 2023:

Step 1:Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Step2: On the homepage, click on the Madhyama (Sanskrit) Examination result

Step3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step4: Key in your roll code and roll number

Step5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6:Download the result and take the print for future reference.

Details Given in JAC Madarsa Result 2023:

Roll Code.

Roll No.

Registration No.

SL.No.

Date of Birth.

School’s Name.

Student’s Name.

Father’s Name.

Mother’s Name.

Subject-wise marks obtained.

Total obtained marks.

Result status.

Marks percentage.

Candidates should be aware that their grade/division and overall score will be displayed on the mark sheet. One can refer to the official website for further information.