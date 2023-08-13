Jadavpur Student Suicide Case: 2 More Students Arrested For Their Involvement In Ragging

Two more students of Jadavpur University have been arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of an 18-year-old undergraduate student Swapnadip Kundu, who fell to his death in a suspected suicide case. The two were reportedly present on the spot when the deceased, Swapnodeep Kundu, was being ragged.

“Deepsekhar Dutta (19), who is in his second year in the Economics Department, and Manotosh Ghosh (20), who is in his second year in the Sociology Department were arrested in the early morning on Sunday," police said.

The two accused, who lived in the same hostel as the deceased, harassed Kundu mentally at the behest of prime accused Sourav Chowdhury, a report by India Today said quoting an official.

Chowdhury, who did his MSc in Mathematics from Jadavpur University in 2022, was arrested on Saturday under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, after Swapnadip’s father lodged an FIR against him.

THE CASE

The 18-year-old student, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, was an undergraduate student of Bengali (honours). He allegedly fell from a second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

He was grievously injured and was undergoing treatment at the KPC Medical College where succumbed to the injuries at 4.30 am on Thursday.

He had several injuries when he was brought to a private hospital. His left side of the skull, rib, and pelvis all showed fractures, according to the original autopsy. His spine was fractured as well.

Meanwhile, students have all alleged there are no CCTV cameras on the hotel premises, giving way to unlawful activities. Some boarders in the hotel have alleged their mobile phones and laptops had gone missing in the past.