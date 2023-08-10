Jadavpur University 1st-year Student Dies After Falling From Balcony, Ragging Alleged

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, Swapnodeep Kundu, fell down from the balcony of the second floor of the university’s main hostel on Wednesday, August 9 at 11:45 PM. He received multiple injuries and was undergoing treatment at KPC Medical College. He later succumbed to injuries at 4:30 AM today.

A native of Bagula, Hanskhali, Nadia, the 18-year-old was studying Bengali at the varsity. Some students have claimed this was due to ragging in the university. As per sources, the boy did not go to the hostel and had started to stay with friends. He had allegedly told his relatives that he was afraid to stay in the hostel. One of the professors has also alleged that this was ragging.

Jadavpur University has formed a seven-member inquiry committee on this case. This team will be headed by the Dean of Science. The anti-ragging committee too will be investigating the matter. Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Amitabh Dutta said, “We will investigate. You will be informed. The registrar will inform you about the whole incident.” As per reports, police are investigating the matter and are waiting for a post-mortem report.

Swapnodeep’s father claimed that his son had told him he was under pressure a day before the incident. His father, Ramprasad, is an employee of Kundu Co-operative Bank cash branch. While his mother, Swapna Kundu, is an ICDS worker. Among the two sons, Swapnadweep is the elder son, and the younger son is in school. Swapnodeep was a very talented student.

Also read| Jadavpur University Implements Rs 200 Annual Fee for Tech Lab for Economics Students

Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education recently notified the Parliamentary Standing Committee that UGC and EEC have rejected to grant Jadavpur University, West Bengal, the Institution of Eminence (IoE) designation. “However, the term of the erstwhile EEC has already been completed on 18.02.2021 and a new EEC is required to be constituted,” the department said.